Q3 2022 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Dhruv, and thank you, everyone, for coming over. Just to summarize the quarter that just went by -- this is Chandru Kalro here, by the way. Just to summarize the quarter that went by, it wasn't easy. It was a