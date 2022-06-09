



TTKL.NS - TTK Prestige Ltd

TTK Prestige Ltd at Motilal Oswal India Ideation Conference

Jun 09, 2022 / NTS GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Very good morning. Welcome to all. We had a, I would say, it's a mixed year last year. I think we went through a lot of difficulties, but we also came out very well. The growth on the top line, close to around 24%, 24.5%. On the EBITDA, we did well. I think we were at INR 441 crores against INR 332 crores of -- INR 342 crores of last year. Close to around 17.83% of EBITDA margin was 16.5% the previous year. Our exports also did well. We grew around -- from INR 70 crores, we moved up to INR 99 crores last year.



Of course, we went through a difficult time with respect to the pricing, the commodity pricing was hitting the roof in fewer places. Of course, it further went up in the last quarter