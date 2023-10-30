Q2 2024 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of TTK Prestige Limited hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhruv Jain from AMBIT Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.
Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to TTK Prestige 2Q FY '24 Earnings Conference...
Operator
I'm sorry to interrupt, Dhruv. Your voice is not clear. May I request you to kindly repeat.
Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Can you hear me now?
Operator
Yes.
Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes. Hello, everyone. Welcome to TTK Prestige 2Q FY '24 Earnings Call. From the management side today, we have with us Mr.
