Q4 2021 KEI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. We are pleased to host the senior management team of KEI Industries. And today, we have with us Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO of the company.



So let us start this call with management's initial comments about the results, and then we'll take your questions. Over to you, Anil, sir.



Anil Gupta - KEI Industries Limited - Chairman & Managing Director



Yeah. Good afternoon to everybody. Friends, I'm Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries Limited. So it's very nice interacting with you. I'll give a brief about the results of Q4 of financial year 2021.



In Q4 of 2021, the company has achieved a net sales of INR1,246.31 crore as against INR1,258.5 crore last year. So it is almost at par with last year, maybe down by around 1%.



The company was able to maintain its sales because of our strategy and focus on developing and improving the retail sales through our dealer network, where our sales has grown by approximately 44% in