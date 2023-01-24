Q3 2023 KEI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Dani from Monarch Networth Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Dani - Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. - Analyst



Yes, hi. Thank you, Faizan, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased to host the senior management of KEI Industries today, and we have with us Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Rajiv Gupta, CFO of the company. Let us start the call with opening remarks from the management, and then we'll move to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anil Gupta - KEI Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning to everybody. I'm Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries Limited. Welcome to this conference call for the quarter-three earnings. I'll give a brief about the -- although you have all the data with you now, I'll give a small brief about the performance we achieved in the three months and the nine months of this financial year.



Net sales in Q3 of FY23