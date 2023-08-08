Aug 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ADF Foods Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. Thank you.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Devang Daria] from Orient Capital. Thank you, and over to you.
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you, Yashashri. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of ADF Foods Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q1 FY '24 Financial Results Discussion Call. Today on the call, we have Mr. Shardul Doshi, CFO; Mr. Devang Gandhi, COO; and Mr. Sumer Thakkar, who is on the promoter family as well as the Senior Manager, Business Development and Strategy.
I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release that we have uploaded on the exchanges and on the company's website. I would like today...
Operator
I'm sorry to interrupt. We have lost the management connection. I'll just connect them again.
Unidentified Participant -
Q1 2024 ADF Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...