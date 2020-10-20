Q2 2021 CCL Products India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CCL Products (India) Limited Results Conference call hosted by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Navalgund from Nirmal Bang. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Junior Research Analyst
Thank you, Steve. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome all the participants to CCL Products 2Q FY '21 earnings Call. From the company, we have Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. K. V. L. N. Sarma, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO of Continental Coffee; Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Mr. P.S. Rao, Consultant, Company Secretary; and Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary on the call.
Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Srishant for his opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
|And much more...