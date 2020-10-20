Q2 2021 CCL Products India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Junior Research Analyst



Thank you, Steve. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome all the participants to CCL Products 2Q FY '21 earnings Call. From the company, we have Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. K. V. L. N. Sarma, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO of Continental Coffee; Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Mr. P.S. Rao, Consultant, Company Secretary; and Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary on the call.



I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Srishant for his opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A.




