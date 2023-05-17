Q4 2023 CCL Products (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CCL Products (India) Limited Fourth Quarter FY '23 Results Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand over the conference to Mr. Abhishek Navalgund from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Junior Research Analyst



Thank you, [Bilbo]. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome all the participants to CCL Products (India) Limited Q4 and Financial Year FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. The management is represented by Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO; Mr. B. Mohan Krishna, Executive Director; Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Mr. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary; and Mr. P.S. Rao, Consulate Company Secretary.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Praveen for his opening comments, and then we'll open the floor