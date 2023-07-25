Jul 25, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CCL Products (India) conference call hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP



Thank you, Carol. A warm welcome to all the participants on CCL Products' call. This call has been organized discuss better, that is gross date expansion plan and merger of coffee division of continental coffee. From the management, we have Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. B. Mohan Krishna, Executive Director; Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO; Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary; and Mr. P.S. Rao, Consultant Company Secretary on the call. Without Colorado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Lakshmi Narayana for opening remarks. Post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to Mr. Narayana.



Vuduta Lakshmi