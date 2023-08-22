CCL Products (India) Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



I now take the privilege in welcoming our Executive Chairman, Sri Challa Rajendra Prasad; our Managing Director, Sri Challa Srishant; our Executive Director, Sri B. Mohan Krishna; our Independent Director, Sri Vipin Kumar Singal, who is the Chairman of CSR Committee; Sri Kata Chandrahas, who is the Chairman of Audit Committee and