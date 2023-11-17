Q2 2023 Timken India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Timken India Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from B&K Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thanks, Nirav. Welcome all the participants to Timken India Limited 2Q FY '24 (inaudible) Conference Call. From Timken India Limited management, we have with us today Mr. Sanjay Koul, Chairman and Managing Director; and then Mr. Avishrant Keshava, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer.



I'll now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. It will be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Koul - Timken India Limited - Executive Non-Independent Chairman, MD & CEO



