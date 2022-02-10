Q3 2022 TCPL Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. Welcome to today's conference call of TCPL Packaging Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Poojari from [CDR India]. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anoop Poojari - CDR India - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on TCPL Packaging's Q3 and 9M FY 2022 earnings conference call. We have with us today Mr. Saket Kanoria, Managing Director; and Mr. Akshay Kanoria, Executive Director of the company. We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we'll have the forum open for an interactive question-and-answer session.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the