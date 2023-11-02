Q2 2024 DCM Shriram Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Siddharth Rangneka CDR India-Moderator



Thank you, Jacob. Good afternoon, and welcome to DCM Shriram Limited's quarter two FY24 earnings conference call. Today, we have with us Mr. Ajay Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director; Mr. Ajit Shriram, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Aditya Shriram, Managing Director; and Mr. Sanyog Jain, Deputy CF of the company.



We shall commence with remarks from Mr. Ajay Shriram and Mr. Ajit Shriram. Members of the audience will get an opportunity to post their queries to the management following these comments during the interactive question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, please note that some of the statements made on today's call could be forward looking in nature.