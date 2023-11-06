Nov 06, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to earnings conference call of JM Financial Limited to discuss the performance for quarter and half year ended September 2023. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Kampani. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vishal Nimesh Kampani - JM Financial Products Limited - MD & Director
Thank you. On behalf of JM Financial, we extend a very warm welcome to all of you to the conference call to discuss our financial results both for the second quarter and half year ended FY '24. We have uploaded our results and as well as our press release on the website and stock exchanges, and I hope you all have had a chance to go through the same. I will take you through the brief highlights and then Nishit, our Group CFO, will take you through the numbers in detail. I'm happy to report that we had our highest ever quarterly revenue number in the history of the firm for quarter ended September 2023. The revenues were at INR 1,214 crores. And this
Q2 2024 JM Financial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
