Q2 2024 JM Financial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Vishal Nimesh Kampani - JM Financial Products Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. On behalf of JM Financial, we extend a very warm welcome to all of you to the conference call to discuss our financial results both for the second quarter and half year ended FY '24. We have uploaded our results and as well as our press release on the website and stock exchanges, and I hope you all have had a chance to go through the same. I will take you through the brief highlights and then Nishit, our Group CFO, will take you through the numbers in detail. I'm happy to report that we had our highest ever quarterly revenue number in the history of the firm for quarter ended September 2023. The revenues were at INR 1,214 crores. And this