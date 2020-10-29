Q2 2021 PI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mayank Singhal - PI Industries Limited - Executive Vice-Chairman & MD



Thank you. So thank you, everyone, for taking the interest today on this call. I just hope that all of you are doing well, including your families, in these very challenging times. At PI, we're continuing to steadfastly focus on our goals while adhering to outline [as the need] to protect our employees and stakeholders from this pandemic. I hope I would like to now take this opportunity to introduce you to our new CFO, Sri Rajiv Batra. He joins us with a rich experience profile and will be addressing you all after I complete sharing my perspectives.



Coming to our business overview for Q2. We saw a contingence of a healthy moment at a blended level with India, our portfolio, comparing to last year. Branded high-performance products have delivered a steady satisfaction again. This follows good distribution available due to rainfall during the months. The share of sales of Isagro brand (inaudible) at the moment. And the sales (inaudible) distinguished our approach on the front of this (inaudible) results in the quarter as well,