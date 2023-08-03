Q1 2024 Neuland Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Neuland Laboratories Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Udeshi from EY. Thank you and over to you sir.



Ravi Udeshi - Ernst & Young - Moderator



Thank you, Carol. Good evening, friends. We welcome you to the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call of Newland Laboratories Limited. To take us through the results and to answer your questions, we have with us today the top management from Neuland Laboratories Limited, represented by Mr. Sucheth Davuluri, Vice Chairman and CEO; Mr. Saharsh Davuluri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, CFO; and Mr. Sajeev Emmanuel Medikonda, Head Corporate Planning and Strategy.



We will start the call with a brief overview of the financials by Mr. Abhijit Majumdar and then Saharsh will give you broad highlights of the business trends and what he's observing in the market. And post this, we'll open the call for the Q&A session.



As usual, the standard Safe Harbor