Q3 2021 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021

From the management side, we have Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, COO; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Vivek -- Vinod Kumar, Company Secretary.



Over to you, Vivek.



Partheeban Vivek Siddarth - Caplin Point Laboratories Limited - COO



Hello and good evening, everyone. We're pleased to welcome you all to our earnings call for quarter 3 and our 9-month results.