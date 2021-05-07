Q4 2021 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Caplin Point Laboratories Q4 FY '21 Earnings Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. [Alka Katyal] from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Malika. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you all for 4Q FY '21 and full year FY 2021 results earnings conference call of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management team, including Mr. C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman of the company; Mr. Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Sridhar Ganesan, Managing Director; Mr. D. Muralidharan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. M. Sathya Narayanan, Deputy Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Avaneesh Singh, General Counsel and Compliance Head of the company.



I would now like to hand over the call to the management team for their initial comments.