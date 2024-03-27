MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 3,152 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. Michael Saylor has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 235,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history. The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1,562.53 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $24.052 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.30, which is above both the industry median of 27.93 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.24, with a GF Value of $250.31, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.