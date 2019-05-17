Q4 2019 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Ravi Agrawal - Jubilant Life Sciences Limited - Head of IR



Good evening, everybody. I'm Ravi Agrawal, Head of Investor Relations at Jubilant Life Sciences. I thank you again for being with us today on our Q4 and 12 Months FY '19 Earnings Conference Call.



On the call today, we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sankaraiah, Executive Director of Finance.



We will begin with opening comments from Mr. Bhartia on the business performance and outlook. Thereafter, Mr. Sankaraiah will share some key thoughts on the financial aspects of our performance. There will be an opportunity at the end of the opening remarks to get your queries addressed by the