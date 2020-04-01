Apr 01, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Jubilant Life Sciences Limited conference call to update on company's position with respect to COVID-19 pandemic. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vineet Mayer, Senior Manager, Investor Relations from Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vineet Mayer - Jubilant Life Sciences Limited - Manager of IR
Thank you. Good evening, everybody. I'm Vineet Mayer from Investor Relations at Jubilant Life Sciences. I thank you for joining this call.
The purpose of this call is to provide an update about the company's position with respect to COVID-19 pandemic. We would discuss our fourth quarter FY '20 and full year '19/'20 financial/operational performance and business outlook in our fourth quarter earnings call and disclosures after our Board meeting in May end. We would appreciate your questions at the end of the call, are restricted only to the company's position with respect to COVID-19
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited - Special Call Transcript
Apr 01, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...