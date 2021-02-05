Q3 2021 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Jubilant Pharmova Limited, earlier known as Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Q3 and 9 Months FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Hemant Bakhru, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bakhru.



Hemant Bakhru - Jubilant Pharmova Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for being with us on our Q3 FY '21 earnings conference call.



Please note, effective 1st February 2021, the Life Sciences Ingredients business stands demerged into Jubilant Ingrevia Limited and has been classified as discontinued operations in Q3 results. Further, the name of Jubilant Life Sciences has been changed to Jubilant Pharmova Limited effective 1st February 2021.



I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today