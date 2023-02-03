Feb 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Jubilant Pharmova Limited Q3 and 9 Months FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vineet Mayer, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, Jubilant Pharmova Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vineet Mayer - Jubilant Pharmova Limited - Manager of IR
Thank you, Indira. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for being with us on our Q3 and 9-month FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.
I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today could be forward-looking in nature and a detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the Press Release that has been shared on our website. On the call today, we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Chokhany, Group CFO; Mr. Arun Sharma, CFO of Jubilant Pharmova; Mr. Pramod Yadav, CEO of Specialty Pharma and CDMO of Sterile Injectables business, Dr. Jaidev Rajpal,
Q3 2023 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...