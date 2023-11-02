Q2 2024 Goodluck India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Nov 02, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 H1 FY2024 earning conference call of Goodluck India Limited. We have with us today Mr. M.C. Garg, Chairman; Mr. Ram Agarwal, CEO; and Mr. Sanjay Bansal, CFO from Goodluck India Limited.



Incorporated in 1986, Goodluck India Limited is a reputed and established precision engineering and steel products company, having an experience of over three decades. The company is headquartered in Ghaziabad and has six manufacturing units with a combined capacity of 412,000 MTPA. These manufacturing units are located in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Kachchh-Gujarat.



Goodluck's value-added product segments include engineering structures and precision fabrication, forging, precision pipes and auto tubes and CR coils, pipes, and hollow sections. The company's products find application in high-margin, high-growth downstream user industries, namely aerospace, defense, automobile, construction, et cetera.



The company is ISO 9001 as to 2008 certified and has a state