Q2 2021 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KRBL Limited Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishid Solanki from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nishid Solanki - CDR India - IR Manager



Thank you. Welcome to KRBL's Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call for analysts and investors. Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer. We propose to commence with an update from Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal for his thoughts on the global presence and scenario for the company; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, with his perspectives on the domestic operations; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra on the financial performance. After the opening remarks from the management, the forum will be open for an interactive question-and-answer session.



A cautionary note, certain