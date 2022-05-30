May 30, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of KRBL Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishid Solanki from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nishid Solanki - CDR India - IR Manager
Thank you. Welcome to KRBL Limited's Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call for analysts and investors. I'm pleased to introduce to you senior members of the management team on today's call. We will have with us Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head Domestic Division; and Mr. Ashish Jain, Chief Financial Officer. We propose to begin with updates from Mr. Mittal with the views on the industry, business and growth strategy. He will be followed by Mr. Ayush Gupta, who will take us through the perspective on the domestic business. Thereafter, we shall have the financial overview presented by Mr. Ashish Jain. After the opening remarks from the management, the
Q4 2022 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...