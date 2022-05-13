Q4 2022 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP



Hi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Emami's 4Q conference call. I have with us from the management, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; and Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare division.



So without further ado, I'd like to hand over to Mr. Goenka for his initial remarks. Over to you, sir.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director



Thank you, Percy. A very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2022. During the quarter,