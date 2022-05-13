May 13, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Emami Limited Q4 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Pataki from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you.
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP
Hi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Emami's 4Q conference call. I have with us from the management, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; and Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare division.
So without further ado, I'd like to hand over to Mr. Goenka for his initial remarks. Over to you, sir.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Percy. A very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2022. During the quarter,
Q4 2022 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
