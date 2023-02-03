Q3 2023 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

From the management, we have Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare Division; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I thank you for joining us today. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the third quarter and 9 months year ended FY '23.



During the quarter, demand patterns for