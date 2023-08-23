Emami Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Dear members, good morning, and welcome to the 40th AGM of Emami Limited. This Annual General Meeting is being held through video conferencing or other audiovisual means.



For the smooth conduct of the meeting, members will be kept on mute mode. With regards to the members who have pre-registered as speaker shareholders to speak at the AGM, the audio and video will be enabled when the question-and-answer session begins on the instruction of the Chairman. Speaker shareholders are requested to speak as per the sequence that is set forth and keep their speech limited to 3 minutes and cooperate. If any speaker cannot be reached due to any connectivity issues, we will call him or her at the end of question-and-answer session. Thank you.



Now I will hand over the stage to R. S. Goenka, Chairman of the company.



Radhe Shyam Goenka - Emami Limited - Founder & Non-Executive Chairman



Hello Board members and dear shareholders. A very good morning to all of you. I, along with my colleague and co-founder, R. S. Agarwal, welcome you all to the 40th Annual