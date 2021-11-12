Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HEG Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, Head Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin Agrawal -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of HEG Limited and SKP Securities to this financial results conference call with the leadership team at HEG Limited. We have with us Mr. Manish Gulati, Executive Director; Mr. Om Prakash Ajmera, Group CFO; and Mr. Gulshan Sakhuja, CFO. We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Gulati, followed by a Q&A session. Over to you, Mr. Gulati. Thank you.



Manish Gulati - HEG Limited - COO, CMO & Whole Time Director



Yes. Friends, good afternoon, and welcome to our Q2 financial results call for the year '21/'22. As you can see, this quarter's profits were higher than the previous quarters and among the best in the industry. Thanks to