May 15, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Manappuram Finance Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Shweta Daptardar from Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Shweta Daptardar - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Nirav. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY '19 earnings call of Manappuram Finance. We have with us today the management represented by Mr. VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO; Ms. Bindhu A. L., CFO; Mr. Raja Vaidhyanathan, MD, Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. Kamalakar, CEO, Manappuram Insurance Broker.
I would now like to hand over the call to management for opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar - Manappuram Finance Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you.
Q4 2019 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...