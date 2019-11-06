Q2 2020 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 11:15AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shubhranshu Mishra from BOB Capital Markets. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Mishra.



Shubhranshu Mishra - BOB Capital Markets Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Karuna. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We've got the management of Manappuram Finance here.



I'll hand you over -- hand over the call to Mr. Salil Bawa for introduction of the management.



Salil Bawa - Manappuram Finance Limited - Head of IR and Treasury



Thank you, Shubhranshu. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us for our Q2 FY '20 results conference call. Today, we have with us our Managing Director and CEO, Mr. VP Nandakumar; Ms. Bindhu, our Chief Financial Officer. From Asirvad MFI, we have their MD, Mr. Raja Vaidhyanathan. From Manappuram Housing