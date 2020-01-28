Q3 2020 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Manappuram Finance Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Shweta Daptardar from Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Shweta Daptardar - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everybody. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY '20 earnings call of Manappuram Finance.



We have with us the management represented by Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, MD and CEO; Ms. Bindu A.L., CFO; Mr. Raja Vaidhyanathan, MD, Asirvad Microfinance Limited; Mr. Jeevandas Narayan, MD, Manappuram Home Finance Limited; Mr. K. Senthil Kumar, CEO, Vehicle and Equipment Finance; Mr. Salil Bawa, Head of Investor Relations. I would now like to hand over the call to Salil for further remarks.



Salil Bawa - Manappuram Finance Limited - Head