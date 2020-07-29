Q1 2021 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Manappuram Finance Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Shweta Daptardar from Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Shweta Daptardar - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, all. Prabhudas Lilladher welcomes you to the Q1 FY '21 earnings conference call with Manappuram Finance.



Today, we have with us esteemed management team of the company, represented by Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, Managing Director and CEO; Ms. Bindu A. L., CFO; Mr. Raja Vaidhyanathan, Managing Director, Asirvad Microfinance Limited; Mr. Jeevandas Narayan, Managing Director, Manappuram Home Finance Limited; Mr. Senthil Kumar, Head, Vehicle and Equipment Finance; Mr. Salil Bawa, Head, Investor Relations.



I now hand over the conference call to Salil for further commentary.