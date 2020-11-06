Q2 2021 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Manappuram Finance Limited, hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Piran Engineer from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Piran Engineer - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining in, and welcome to the conference call. Today, we have with us the entire management team of Manappuram Finance led by the MD and CEO, Mr. Nandakumar.



Without further ado, I would like to hand the call over to management for opening comments, followed by Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar - Manappuram Finance Limited - MD, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Good evening, and thank you for joining to discuss our Q2 FY '21 results.



