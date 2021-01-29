Q3 2021 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar - Manappuram Finance Limited - MD, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Thank you, [HDN]. Good evening, and thank you for joining us to discuss our Q3 FY '21 results. During the past 3 quarters, we have gone through the worst of the pandemic and the economic stuff. But now, with the release of multiple vaccines and decline in new cases in India, there is much optimism all around. We are now set to witness a strong rebound in economic activities, even as some advanced economies battle second and third waves of the pandemic. On Monday, when the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget, it would be premised on stronger economic growth, benign inflation and return of normalcy on the
