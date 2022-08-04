Q1 2023 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, Kathy. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Elara Capital, we welcome you all to the earnings conference call of Manappuram Finance Limited to discuss the Q1 FY '23 performance.



From the esteemed management, we have with us today, Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, MD and CEO; Ms. Bindu A.L., CFO; Mr. B.N. Raveendra Babu, MD Asirvad Microfinance Limited; Mr. Rajesh Namboodiripad, CFO Asirvad Microfinance Limited; Mr. K. Senthil Kumar, Head, Vehicle and Equipment Finance; Mr. Suveen P.S., CEO, Manappuram Home Finance; Mr. Bikash Kumar Mishra, CFO Manappuram Home Finance.



Without