Q2 2023 Somany Ceramics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Navin Agrawal, Head, Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited.



Navin Agrawal - SKP Securities Limited - Analyst



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's our pleasure to welcome you to this financial results conference call on behalf of Somany Ceramics and SKP Securities. We have with us Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director along with Mr. Kumar Sunit, AGM Finance. We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Somany, followed by a Q&A session.



Thank you, and over to you, Abhishek-ji.



Abhishek Somany - Somany Ceramics Ltd. - MD & CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the earnings call. I think the next, we also have our CFO, Mr. Sailesh Kedawat, online with us today.



To begin with, just to give you an industry outlook,