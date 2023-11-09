Q2 2024 Somany Ceramics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Somany Ceramics Limited Q2 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agrawal, head institutional equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Navin Agrawal SKP Securities Limited-Moderator



Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. At the outset apologies for the delay. On behalf of Somany Ceramics Limited and SKP Securities, it's my pleasure to welcome you to this financial results conference call. We have with us Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD and CEO; Mr. Sailesh Raj Kedawat, CFO; and Mr. Sunit Kumar, Head Strategy and IR. We will have the opening remarks from Mr. Somany followed by Q&A session. Thank you and over to you, Abhishek Ji.



Abhishek Somany Somany Ceramics Ltd-Managing Director&Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Navin. Thank you for joining us for the earnings call of Q2. This -- as you can see