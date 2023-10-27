Oct 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Apollo Pipes Limited quarter-two investor conference call, hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashish Poddar from Systematix Institutional Equities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Ashish Poddar - Systematix Shares & Stocks(I)Ltd.-Analyst
Yeah. Thank you, Sagar. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for Apollo Pipes Q2 FY24 earnings conference call.
From the management side, we have Mr. Sameer Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Arun Agarwal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Anubhav Gupta, the Chief Strategy Officer at Apollo.
So I will pass the floor to Sameer, sir, for his opening remark, and then we'll get into the Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Limited - Chairman & MD
Thank
Q2 2024 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...