May 31, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Yes. Thank you, moderator. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Q4 FY '21 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.



Before we start the call, a review of the operations of the company. For the fourth quarter of FY 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 28,599 million, recording an increase of 3.3% year-on-year. For the year ending March 31, 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 109,439 million, recording an increase of 2.8% year-on-year.



Our corporate announcement. Glenmark Life Sciences Limited has filed a DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a proposed IPO comprising a fresh issue of up to INR 11,600 million and