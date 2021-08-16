Aug 16, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Agarwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ravi Agrawal - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited - IR Officer
Yes. Thank you, moderator. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we start the call, a review of operations of the company. For the first quarter of FY '21/'22, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 29,649 million, as against INR 23,448 million, recording an increase of 26.4% year-on-year.
On to the businesses. First, the India business. Sales from the formulations business in India for the first quarter FY '21/'22 was at INR 12,250 million, recording a growth of 57.1% year-on-year. Q1 FY '22 was a landmark quarter for the India business with both the COVID and non-COVID portfolios of the company
Q1 2022 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT
