Q2 2022 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Before we start the call, a review of the operations of the company. For the second quarter of FY '21/'22, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 31,474 million as against INR 29,525 million, recording an increase of 6.6% year-on-year. For the 6 months ending September 30, 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 61,123 million as against INR 52,973 million, recording an increase of 15.4% year-on-year.



On to the businesses. First, the India business. Sales from the formulation business in India in Q2 FY '22 was at INR 9