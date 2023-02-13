Q3 2023 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to the Q3 FY '23 results conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we start the call, a review of the operations for the company for quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the third quarter of FY '23, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 34,639 million as against INR 31,734 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a growth of 9.2%. For 9 months of FY '23, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 96,164 million as against INR 92,858 million, recording a growth of 3.6% year-on-year.



We start with the formulation business and we'll start off with India. Sales from the