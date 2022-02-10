Q3 2022 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 11:45AM GMT

GE Power India Limited's earnings conference call for the third quarter of FY 2021-2022.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited.



Hi. Good evening, everyone, and good afternoon to Amir. Welcome to the investor call today for GE Power India Limited. I am joined today by Mr. Mahesh Palashikar, the Chairman of the Board; by Yogesh Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CFO; Vinit Pant, my Chief Commercial Officer; and Amir, who is -- Amir Mujezinovic, who is the Strategy Head from GE Power representing the promoter today in the call.



What we will do -- we have uploaded the deck for your reference. I'm referring to the page 2 on the agenda. We have a quick update on the safety. I hope everybody has recovered well from the Omicron wave. And we will touch very briefly on the performance on safety. We will cover the financial highlights, the highlights of the quarter and then