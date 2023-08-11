Aug 11, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the GE Power India Limited Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of FY 2023, '24.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prashant Chiranjive Jain - GE Power India Limited - Executive Director & MD
Thank you, and a very good evening and warm welcome to you all for joining this discussion on the financial and operational performance for the first quarter of financial year '23, '24.
Before we dive into the quarterly performance, I would like to welcome my team, who is joining me today in answering questions, clarifications. I have with me Mr. Yogesh Gupta, the Whole-Time Director and CFO; Mr. Vinit Pant, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Raj Raman, Executive Project Portfolio on the [Cone]. We will start with the global economy outlook, where there was optimism, which has made notable return to the global trading markets in
Q1 2024 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...