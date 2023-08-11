Q1 2024 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Prashant Chiranjive Jain - GE Power India Limited - Executive Director & MD



Thank you, and a very good evening and warm welcome to you all for joining this discussion on the financial and operational performance for the first quarter of financial year '23, '24.



Before we dive into the quarterly performance, I would like to welcome my team, who is joining me today in answering questions, clarifications. I have with me Mr. Yogesh Gupta, the Whole-Time Director and CFO; Mr. Vinit Pant, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Raj Raman, Executive Project Portfolio on the [Cone]. We will start with the global economy outlook, where there was optimism, which has made notable return to the global trading markets in