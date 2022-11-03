Q2 2023 Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital, I welcome you all to Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Gati Limited. We are pleased to have with us management team represented by Mr. Pirojshaw Sarkari,