Aug 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rishab Barar from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rishab Barar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Executive
Thank you. Good day, everyone, and a warm welcome to all of you participating in the Triveni Engineering & Industry Limited (sic) [Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited] Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call. We have with us today Mr. Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Suresh Taneja, Group CFO; Sameer Sinha, President, Sugar; as well as other members of the senior management team.
Before we begin, I would like to mention that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and a statement to this effect has been included in the invite which was sent to you earlier.
I would also like to emphasize that while this call is
Q1 2021 Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...