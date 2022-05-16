May 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Q4 and FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rishab Barar from CDR India. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Rishab Barar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Executive
Good day, everyone, and a warm welcome to all of you participating in the Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Q4 and FY '22 earnings conference call. We have with us today on this call. Mr. Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Sameer Sinha, CEO, Sugar Business Group, as well as other members of the senior management team.
Before we begin, I would like to mention that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature. And the statement to this effect has been included in the invite, which was sent to everybody earlier. I would like to also emphasize that while this call is open to all invitees, it may not be broadcasted or reproduced in any form or manner.
We will start this
Q4 2022 Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...