Q1 2020 Jagran Prakashan Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Jagran Prakashan Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. R.K. Agarwal, CFO, Jagran Prakashan Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajendra Kumar Agarwal - Jagran Prakashan Limited - CFO



Thanks. Welcome to the conference call for the quarter ended 30th June 2019. We have all seen the results as well as implementation. Indicators are pretty visible from the results. But I would not like to repeat them, and you're welcome to discuss when we proceed to be called. However, I would like to highlight a few positives which are not apparent from the reverse of the presentation,